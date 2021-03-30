Oklahoma Governor: Christina Lepore as Director of DC Office

Governor Stitt Announces Opening of D.C. Office, Names Christina Gungoll Lepore as Director

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt named Christina Gungoll Lepore as Director of the Governor’s Washington, D.C. Office. A fourth generation Oklahoman originally from Enid, and former staffer for Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03), Christina has had a distinguished career in government affairs and public relations.

“I am excited to have Christina in Washington to help us advance and defend key priorities for the State of Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “It is critical for our success to have as many boots on the ground as possible to ensure Oklahoma is receiving its fair share, as federal dollars make up 40% of our state budget. Many other states, such as Texas, have long-standing state executive offices in our nation’s capital and it’s vital we are on a level playing field as we continue our ascent to becoming a Top Ten state.”

“It is truly an honor to once again serve my home state of Oklahoma,” said Lepore. “I look forward to working with our outstanding Congressional delegation and all our federal partners to further enhance our strong state-federal partnership and move Oklahoma forward.”

In addition to working for Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03), Christina served as staff director to the office of Senate Republican Conference Vice-Chairman Joni Ernst (R-IA), and as press secretary for the former chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, Tom Bliley (R-VA). She also worked in the private sector overseas in corporate communications, government affairs, and public relations before returning to Washington where she currently resides with her husband and their twin daughters.

Lepore will be based out of Washington, D.C. to help advance state-based initiatives and help ensure a strong state-federal partnership.

Specifically, Lepore will help identify ways to ensure Oklahoma receives its fair share of federal dollars, including federal grant opportunities; assist the Governor’s Office and cabinet secretaries to communicate the State’s needs in real time; collaborate with the offices of other governors on issues of mutual concern; and push back on burdensome federal regulations and initiatives which could negatively impact the State.

QUOTES OF ENDORSEMENT:

“Following my first election to Congress, I relied on a few key individuals to help me get my office up and running and serving the people of Oklahoma. A great asset to my first congressional office, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and later Senate Republican Leadership, Christina Gungoll Lepore is a woman of great character who brings a wealth of knowledge and respect to any office she serves. Christina is a proud Oklahoman, through and through, and I’m excited to know she’ll be working with the Oklahoma Delegation again in Washington, D.C. I look forward to continuing working with Governor Stitt and now Christina to ensure Oklahoma’s values and ideals are well-represented in the Nation’s Capital.” – Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03)

“Christina is deeply passionate about Oklahoma and has always been anxious to serve the state. She is poised and boasts a diverse set of experiences both in D.C. and around the world. Christina will be a great ambassador for our state in Washington.” – Allen Wright, President, The Hustings Group and former Chief of Staff to Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03)

“I simply cannot think of a better fit for this role. Christina has always been a huge advocate for the state of Oklahoma. Her depth of experience in Washington, wide network, effective leadership skills and strong work ethic will serve Oklahomans well.” – Shelley Lambertz, Chief Culture Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Continental Resources