Ohio: Projects to Create More Than $778 Million Investments

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 992 new jobs and retain 1,047 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $64 million in new payroll and spur more than $778 million in investments across Ohio.

Projects approved by the TCA include:

CENTRAL

Goosehead Insurance Agency LLC, city of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 100 full-time positions, generating $7.7 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Columbus. Goosehead Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving the continental United States. The TCA approved a 1.800 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

International Technical Coatings Inc. (ITC Manufacturing), city of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 67 full-time positions, generating $3.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $8.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. ITC Manufacturing produces wire mesh products for the material handling and storage products industries. The TCA approved a 1.269 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

WillowTree LLC, city of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 50 full-time positions, generating $4.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $11 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. WillowTree builds digital products such as mobile apps, responsive websites, and voice skills. The TCA approved a 1.757 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHEAST

AML RightSource LLC, city of Cleveland, village of Highland Hills (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 273 full-time positions, generating $18.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $30.5 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cleveland and Highland Hills. AML RightSource develops solutions focusing on the Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and financial crimes compliance. The TCA approved a 1.949 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Ardagh Metal Beverage USA Inc., city of Huron (Erie Co.), expects to create 211 full-time positions, generating $16.6 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Huron. Ardagh manufactures aluminum beverage packaging. The TCA approved a 1.999 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Edge Plastics Inc., city of Mansfield (Richland Co.), expects to create 67 full-time positions, generating $2.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Mansfield. Edge Plastics provides plastic manufacturing services for consumer, commercial, and industrial products companies. The TCA approved a 1.107 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

WESTERN

Royal Canin U.S.A. Inc. (Mars Petcare), Harrison Township (Preble Co.), expects to create 224 full-time positions, generating $11.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Harrison Township. Mars Petcare produces dog and cat food. The TCA approved a 1.521 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.