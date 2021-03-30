New York: Vaccine Eligibility for Incarcerated Populations

Statement from Acting Counsel to the Governor Beth Garvey on Expanded Vaccine Eligibility for Incarcerated Populations

New York (STL.News) “The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision began vaccinating staff and incarcerated individuals on February 5, and as of March 27, more than 19,246 vaccinations have been administered. Tomorrow the State will expand eligibility to include New Yorkers age 30 and older for the general population, and we will expand eligibility to include all incarcerated individuals whether in state or local facilities. Our goal all along has been to implement a vaccination program that is fair and equitable, and these changes will help ensure that continues to happen.”