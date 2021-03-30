New York Governor: Attack on Asian American Man Investigation

New York Governor Directs Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Investigation into Violent Attack on Asian American Man on New York City Subway

New York (STL.News) “I am appalled and horrified to learn that an Asian American man who was riding on the New York City subway was brutally beaten and injured. These hateful acts of violence have no place in New York – period.

“The misguided rhetoric which has vilified Asian Americans throughout this pandemic is highly dangerous, and now we are seeing more and more painful real-life consequences. It is sickening and I want every New Yorker who identifies as part of the Asian American community to know this: in this state we not only condemn the hateful rhetoric, but we stand with you because we are all one family, united against hate.

