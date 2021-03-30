New Hampshire To Be1st to Open Vaccine Eligibility for 40+

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu announced New Hampshire became the first state in New England to expand vaccine eligibility to residents 40 and over, with nearly 37,000 appointments booked by 5:00 PM. First dose appointments for those 40 and over began today.

“VINI handled today’s rollout with ease,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “As the first state in New England to expand eligibility to those over 40, New Hampshire is wasting no time at all with appointments for Phase 3 having already started today. This is yet another positive step forward as we prepare for a booming summer here in the Granite State.”

Eligibility will expand to residents 30+ on Wednesday, March 31 and to residents 16+ on Friday, April 2.

The state will continue to utilize a new online waiting room during peak traffic times to provide individuals with a sense for the length of wait they can expect. The feature will share an estimated number of minutes until it’s their turn to proceed through the registration and appointment process. User did not experience wait times during today’s release.

The State continues to urge those who register to use only one device during the registration process. Individuals who attempt to sign on with multiple devices risk having longer wait times and will contribute to a slower registration process.