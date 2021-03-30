Nevada Governor Sisolak signs SB83 and SB29

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 83 and Senate Bill 29.

Senate Bill 83 authorizes the Department of Education to temporarily waive or pause certain requirements related to the statewide system of accountability for public schools and certain examinations or assessments if the United States Department of Education has waived or paused similar requirements of federal law.

Senate Bill 29 will grant authority for the Department of Motor Vehicles to partner with third parties to process salvage titles.