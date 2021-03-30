Montana Selected For Academy On Cybersecurity Policy

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte announced that Montana is one of four states selected to participate in the National Governors Association’s (NGA) 2021 Policy Academy to Advance Whole-of-State Cybersecurity.

In the new policy academy, Montana will work with the NGA on developing and implementing cybersecurity workforce development plans.

“As one of four states selected for this critical project, we’re focused on building a talented cybersecurity workforce as well as ensuring Montanans’ personal information and data are safe, secure, and protected,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “I look forward to partnering with the NGA Policy Academy and other states to enhance our cybersecurity workforce.”

Director of Administration Misty Ann Giles added, “We are pleased to be one of four states selected to participate in the Academy on Cybersecurity Policy. The opportunity to collaborate with other states to implement best practices and enhancements to advance our cybersecurity workforce will pay dividends by creating a job pipeline while assuring Montanans their data is protected.”

The academy is expected to conclude in January 2022.