Maryland: 50,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Per Day in Phase 2B

Maryland Administering More Than 50,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Per Day as State Enters Phase 2B

All Marylanders 16 and Older With Medical Conditions and Disabilities Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccines

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is now exceeding an average of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily. The state is reporting 55,044 new vaccinations—a record high for a Monday—and a total of 2,619,551 to date.

“Our daily vaccination rate continues to rise to record levels, and we are finally receiving the increase in supply promised by the federal government,” said Governor Hogan. “The nation is in a race between vaccines and variants, and it is critical for Marylanders at higher risk of COVID-19 illness to get vaccinated.”

According to official CDC data, 38.4% of Marylanders age 18 and older—and 74.2% of Marylanders 65 and older—have now received a vaccine. Maryland is getting shots into arms at a faster rate than 33 other states.

Phase 2B Begins. Today, Phase 2B of the state’s vaccination plan officially begins, expanding eligibility to Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness; Marylanders age 16 and older with disabilities who are receiving SSI or SSDI benefits; Maryland Medicaid EID individuals, Maryland Medicaid REM recipients, and Marylanders receiving TDAP benefits; and Marylanders receiving long-term services and supports through the state’s Medicaid waiver and state plan services. Learn more about eligibility at covidlink.maryland.gov.

Pre-Registration. Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, 2A, and 2B are all eligible to pre-register for an appointment at the state’s mass vaccination sites. Pre-registration is now available for two of the six new mass vaccination sites that will be coming online in April: Montgomery College in Germantown and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Pre-registration is available for seven mass vaccination sites, and more sites will be added to pre-registration in the coming days. Marylanders can pre-register by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

FEMA Mobile Vaccination Units. On Monday, Governor Hogan and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that the nation’s first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units will launch in the State of Maryland. The two mobile sites will provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations for thousands of Marylanders who live in remote or otherwise underserved areas on the Eastern Shore.