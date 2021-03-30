Williston Man, Gregory Lewis Charged with Distribution of Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Gregory Lewis, 25, of Williston, Vermont, was arrested yesterday on charges that he distributed cocaine base in January and February of 2021. Lewis is scheduled to appear remotely this afternoon for an initial appearance before the Hon. Kevin J. Doyle, United States Magistrate Judge.

According to court records, law enforcement utilized a confidential informant to purchase approximately one ounce of crack cocaine from Lewis on two separate occasions in early 2021. On March 29, 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants on Lewis’ residence in Williston and a storage unit in South Burlington, Vermont linked to Lewis.

During the searches, agents seized over $20,000 of suspected drug proceeds, three handguns, a rifle, and ammunition. One of the handguns, a Glock Model 45 pistol, had previously been reported stolen. During the search, Lewis was arrested in the bathroom of his residence, near a backpack with plastic packaging containing suspected cocaine residue. Suspected cocaine residue was also found near the toilet. In a post-arrest interview, Lewis admitted to agents that during the execution of the warrant, he had flushed over 700 grams of cocaine down the toilet.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges against Lewis are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted of the charged offenses, Lewis could face up to twenty years in prison, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and a period of federal supervised release. Any sentence will be formulated through consultation of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and consideration of Lewis’ personal history and characteristics.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Burlington Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from the Vermont State Police.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt is prosecuting the case for the government. The Federal Public Defender’s Office is representing Lewis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today