Dominic Young sentenced For brandishing a firearm

Judges sentences St. Louis man, Dominic Young who brandished weapon during robbery of beauty supply store

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) United States District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Dominic Young to 90 months in prison Monday. The 27-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm.

On December 10, 2019, Young robbed T.K. Beauty Supply located in the 8500 block of Airport Road in Berkeley. As a T.K. Beauty Supply employee was on the way back inside the store, from taking out the store’s trash, Young tried to have a conversation with the employee. The employee re-entered the store, but Young brandished a firearm by pointing it at the employee and another employee. Young demanded one of the employees give him the money from two cash registers.

Young ordered both employees on the ground before taking more money from one of the employee’s purse. Young left the store, got into a vehicle and left the area. Young’s actions were captured on security surveillance footage inside of the store.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Geoff Ogden is handling the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today