Boeing – Alaska Airlines Finalize Order for 737 MAX Jets

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Alaska Airlines announced today the companies had completed an agreement for 23 737-9 airplanes and 15 options. With this agreement, the carrier’s 737 MAX order book, including options and lease commitments, stands at 120 airplanes.

This deal was first announced in December 2020 as a commitment and reflected on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website.

Alaska Airlines received it’s first 737-9 in January and began revenue service on March 1. Secondly, 737-9 entered service on March 18, with two additional 737-9s scheduled to begin revenue service next week. The airline is embarking on a fleet modernization program to improve its operations’ efficiency and sustainability further. The 737-9 – equipped with new, more fuel-efficient engines and improved aerodynamics – will use 20% less fuel and reduce emissions by 20% per seat compared to airplanes it replaces.