Texas Governor: Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Round Rock will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, March 30. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will co-host the workshop via livestream to represent the TMO, answer questions, and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

Participation in the TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Round Rock’s workshop is the first step in the certification process, and when complete, Round Rock will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As our focus on revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside music industry, business, and community leaders in Round Rock to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Round Rock succeed.”

Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop – Round Rock

Tuesday, March 30, 2020 at 6 pm CT

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87683751003?pwd=S2d2RFNMMXJUbGFGQU4vNHB3TFNnZz09

Meeting ID: 876 8375 1003

Passcode: 847024

One tap mobile dial-in number (if Zoom app or WiFi is not available): +13462487799,,87683751003#,,,,*847024# US (Houston)

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Scot S. Wilkinson, Director for Arts and Culture, City of Round Rock, swilkinson@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-671-2705 (x2705)