Former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Employee, Sonja Dyson Evans Pleads Guilty to Bribery Scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that SONJA DYSON EVANS, 58, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, pled guilty on March 24, 2021 to use of an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity.

According to the bill of information, at the time of the offense, EVANS was employed by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Criminal Records Division Supervisor. From January 2016 through January 2017, EVANS, along with a co-defendant, Shawanda Dove, used cell phones to carry out a bribery scheme, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1952(a)(3) and 2. EVANS solicited and accepted bribe money from Dove in exchange for fraudulent bonds used for the release of incarcerated persons.

EVANS faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years incarceration, a $250,000 fine, a three (3) year term of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Tracey Knight is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today