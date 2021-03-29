Sixteen Heroin Traffickers Sentenced in “Operation Last Trip”

(STL.News) Sixteen individuals operating a heroin trafficking ring have been convicted and sentenced to federal prison following an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Texas Department of Public Safety, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

This marks the third round of sentencings in a larger heroin trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Last Trip.” In total, forty defendants have been prosecuted for trafficking heroin, and various other drugs, including meth, between 2017 and 2019, according to court documents.

The sixteenth and final defendant in this round, 27-year-old Erica Anne Maloney, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor to more than 3 years imprisonment for her role in the heroin distribution conspiracy.

According to court documents, investigators identified multiple individuals who traveled from Wichita Falls to the Dallas area repeatedly for the purpose of purchasing heroin and other illicit drugs. The heroin buyers would then transport the opioids back to Wichita Falls to sell to customers.

“A highly-addictive and deadly opioid, heroin has plagued communities across Texas,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Shah. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the DEA and state and local law enforcement partners are committed to dismantling distribution networks and prosecuting drug traffickers.”

“These sentences reflect a win for all citizens of North Texas who value safe and drug-free communities,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas. “These individuals who spent their days distributing heroin will now spend nights in jail while the men and women of the DEA Dallas Field Division will continue their efforts to keep heroin off our streets.”

Other defendants connected in this case received the following prison sentences:

• Eric Casey O’Neill, aka “Irish”: 120 months

• Erica Renee Robertson: 37 months

• Leslie Amanda Pavlick: 71 months

• Oland Randle Robison, aka “Doodle: 235 months

• Marquise Day-Leon Isham, aka “Black”: 70 months

• Sabrina Marie Berreles: 6 months

• Curtis Lee Buss: 36 months

• Jessica Maria Lance: 46 months

• Michael Thomas Leon, aka “Mikey”: 37 months

• David Wayne Vinson: 84 months

• Jeremey James Fields: 48 months

• Amy Faye Moore: 24 months

• Farrah Sage Harwell: 8 months

• Kayla Leann Gray: 46 months

• Charles William Wallace IV: 37 months

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division led the investigation with the assistance of the Wichita Falls Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Duncanville Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boudreau was in charge of these prosecutions.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today