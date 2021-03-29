Secretary Blinken To Release the 2020 Human Rights Report

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks on the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Press Briefing Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lisa Peterson of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor will take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Promoting and defending human rights and fundamental freedoms are central to who we are as a country, and the United States will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty. Required by U.S. law, the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices document the status of human rights and worker rights in nearly 200 countries and territories.

Instructions for embargoed access to the country reports will be sent to members of the press on Tuesday, March 30, at 12:00 p.m. The entire report is EMBARGOED until the start of the press briefing. he reports will be available to the public on www.state.gov following the Secretary’s remarks.