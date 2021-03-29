Palmhurst: Trevino Mendoza Sentenced for Drug and Firearm

Palmhurst man, Roberto Trevino-Mendoza gets lengthy prison sentence for drug and firearm convictions

McALLEN, TS (STL.News) A 58-year-old Palmhurst resident has been ordered to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Roberto Trevino-Mendoza pleaded guilty Oct. 7, 2019.

Today, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Trevino-Mendoza to serve a 262-month sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted instances of Trevino-Mendoza selling firearms and involvement in the sales of kilogram quantities of meth. Judge Alvarez also referenced his prior convictions of aggravated robbery and burglary.

The investigation revealed Trevino-Mendoza had agreed to sell a kilogram of meth in February 2018. An individual came to his residence and provided $4,000 to in exchange for the drugs.

He later negotiated with that same individual in the purchase a firearm. They again met at Trevino-Mendoza’s residence to exchange a Taurus, Model PT-111 Millennium Pro 9mm pistol. Trevino-Mendoza received $500 in return for the weapon.

Trevino-Mendoza was previously convicted of a felony. As such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition per federal law.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI lead the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF is the largest anti-crime task force in the country and its mission is to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States through prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency task forces that leverage the authorities and expertise of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Wells Jr. prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today