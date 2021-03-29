Oregon Governor to Join Educators in Facebook Live Event

Governor Kate Brown to Join Educators, Students in Facebook Live Event as Oregon Schools Continue to Return to In-Person Instruction

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown will broadcast a message on Facebook Live as students continue to return to in-person instruction in classrooms across the state. She will be joined by Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, as well as educators and students from the Governor’s Healthy Schools Reopening Council.

The event can be viewed live on Facebook and will be posted to the Governor’s social media pages. ASL interpretation will be provided. Members of the press are welcome to attend, however because the broadcast is on social media this will not be an event with media Q&A.