New Orleans: Mark Richburg Pleads Guilty to Distribute Drugs

New Orleans Man, Mark Richburg Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MARK RICHBURG, age 40, of New Orleans, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cocaine base.

Specifically, on March 18, 2021, RICHBURG pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and a quantity of cocaine base, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846.

RICHBURG faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, at least 5 years of supervised release and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Elizabeth Privitera and Jonathan L. Shih are in charge of the prosecution.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”). OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today