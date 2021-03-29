NC Lottery: Benjamin Dodge Satched off a $1 million prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Benjamin Dodge of Troy and his wife were running an errand when they decided to try their luck on a single Millionaire Maker ticket and scratched off a $1 million prize.

“Kind of stunned,” said Dodge of realizing his big win. “It feels like a dream.”

Dodge purchased his winning $30 ticket from the Tobacco Outlet on West Spring Street in Troy.

“My wife and I went home and both scratched a little here and there,” he said. “I scratched some, she scratched some.”

Dodge had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“We’ve been saving up money to get a house,” said Dodge. “So, I’m trying to get my family a home of their own. That’s my plan.”

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes. Dodge became the fourth person to win one of those $1 million prizes.