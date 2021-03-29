Myanmar: ‘Feast for the generals, funerals for the opposition’

MYANMAR (STL.News) As papers react to the biggest massacre in Myanmar since the start of the coup, the New York Times spoke to several officers who defected from the army.

Meanwhile, the French government has made keeping schools open a priority, but with Covid-19 cases soaring, papers wonder if it’s time for them to close.

Also, US soccer star Megan Rapinoe opposes laws that would ban trans kids from sports.

Plus, the ship blocking the Suez Canal is finally out of the way, but it may leave a toilet paper shortage in its wake!