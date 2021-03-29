Michigan Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan Board of Architects, State Board of Ethics, Organized Retail Crime Advisory Board, Michigan Board of Professional Engineers, Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors, Detroit Financial Review Commission, Human Trafficking Commission, Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council, Michigan Infrastructure Council, Midwestern Higher Education Compact Commission, and the Michigan Trails Advisory Council.

Michigan Board of Architects

Kelly Fedele, of Southgate, is the director of asset management and engineering for DTE Energy Gas Operations. She is a licensed professional engineer and professional surveyor and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Lawrence Technological University, Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Land Surveying from Michigan Technological University. Ms. Fedele is appointed to represent a professional surveyor who is a member of the Board of Professional Surveyors for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Gilbert Barish whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Annette Gleason, of Ypsilanti, is a project manager and architect at TK Design & Associates. She is a licensed architect and holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University. Ms. Gleason is appointed to represent architects for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Patrick Barry whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Anthony C. McGhee, of Benton Harbor, is the vice president of development services at Abonmarche. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration from Western Michigan University. Mr. McGhee is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. He succeeds Jay Larson whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Dax T. Richer, of Marquette, is a senior architect at RG Design Company. He is a licensed architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University. Mr. Richer is appointed to represent architects for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. He succeeds Scott Gustafson whose term expires March 31, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Architects was created under Article 20 of Public Act 299 of 1980, as amended, to regulate the practice of architecture, which is defined as “professional services, such as consultation, investigation, evaluation, planning, design, review of materials and completed phases of work in construction, alteration or repair in connection with a public or private structure, building, equipment, works or project, when the professional service requires the application of a principle of architecture or architectural design.”

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

State Board of Ethics

Carlos A. Escurel, Jr., of West Bloomfield, is an associate principal attorney at Foley, Baron, Metzger & Juip, PLLC. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University School of Law. Mr. Escurel is appointed to represent Independents for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring February 7, 2025. He succeeds Thomas C. Phillips whose term expired February 7, 2021.

Maha Freij, of South Lyon, is the executive director of ACCESS. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Hebrew University. Mrs. Freij is appointed to represent Independents for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring February 7, 2024. She succeeds Albert Taylor Nelson, Jr. whose term expired February 7, 2020.

James Liggins, Jr., of Kalamazoo, is senior counsel at Warner Norcross and Judd, LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor degree from Michigan State University College of Law. Mr. Liggins is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring February 7, 2024. He succeeds Patrick Barrett whose term expired February 7, 2020.

Afia S. Phillips, of Detroit, is the vice president of information security at Little Caesars Enterprises. She is a certified information systems security professional and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Wayne State University. Mrs. Phillips is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring February 7, 2025. She succeeds Judge Richard A. Bandstra whose term expired February 7, 2021.

Nancy Strole, of Davisburg, is currently retired and previously served as the clerk of Springfield Charter Township for over 15 years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and International Relations from The American University. Ms. Strole is appointed to represent Republicans for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring February 7, 2024. She succeeds Judge Lawrence M. Glazer whose term expired February 7, 2020.

The State Board of Ethics has jurisdiction to determine the ethical conduct of classified or unclassified state employees, and public officers of the executive branch of Michigan state government who are appointed by the Governor or another executive department official.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Organized Retail Crime Advisory Board

Vernon L. Coakley, Jr., of Kalamazoo, is the chief of the City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University, a Master of Criminal Justice Administration from Ferris State University, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police. Chief Coakley is appointed to represent a city, village, or township police department or a county sheriff department, for a term commencing March 31, 2021 and expiring March 30, 2025. He succeeds Joshua Meier whose term expires March 30, 2021.

Amy Drumm, of Lansing, is the vice president of government affairs for Michigan Retailers Association. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan. Miss Drumm is appointed to represent a member who is recommended by the Michigan Retailers Association for a term commencing March 31, 2021 and expiring March 30, 2025. She succeeds William Hallan whose term expires March 30, 2021.

Douglas R. Lloyd, of Lansing, is the prosecuting attorney for Eaton County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley School. Mr. Lloyd is reappointed to represent a member who is a county prosecuting attorney or an assistant county prosecuting attorney for a term commencing March 31, 2021 and expiring March 30, 2025.

Shannon P. Simon, of Byron Center, is the president and owner of SP Simon, LLC and an independent contractor and wealth advisor for DB & C Advisors, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management from Northwood University. Mr. Simon is reappointed to represent the general public for a term commencing March 31, 2021 and expiring March 30, 2025.

The Organized Retail Crime Advisory Board was created to develop a database of organized retail crimes, compile annual statistics on organized retail crime acts, recommend actions to be taken by the department and law enforcement to further combat organized retail crime, and to submit an annual report to the director of the department on the effectiveness of this act in reducing organized retail crime.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Professional Engineers

Dima S. El-Gamal, Ph.D., of West Bloomfield, is the principal at Stantec in Ann Arbor. She is a licensed professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Aleppo University. She also earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and Ph.D. in in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Wayne State University. Dr. El-Gamal is appointed to represent professional engineers for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Lori Fobes whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Nancy M. McClain, of Redford, is the lead engineer at Giffels Webster in Birmingham. She is a licensed professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan Technological University. Ms. McClain is appointed to represent professional engineers for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Kelly Fedele whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Dietta J. McKinney, of Livonia, is a production operator for Stellantis. She holds an associate’s degree from Henry Ford Community College and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Business Administration from Ashford University. Mrs. McKinney is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Daniel Acciavatti whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Dax T. Richer, of Marquette, is a senior architect at RG Design Company. He is a licensed architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University. Mr. Richer is appointed to represent an architect who is a member of the Board of Architects for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. He succeeds Patrick Barry whose term expires March 31, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Professional Engineers was created to license and regulate the practice of professional engineering in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of licensed professional engineers.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors

Zachary Baker, of Maple City, is a licensed professional surveyor and the owner of Grand Traverse Surveying ang Mapping. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Surveying from Michigan Technological University. Mr. Baker is appointed to represent professional surveyors for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. He succeeds Jeffrey D. Bartlett whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Kelly Fedele, of Southgate, is the director of asset management and engineering for DTE Energy Gas Operations. She is a licensed professional engineer and professional surveyor and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Lawrence Technological University, Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Land Surveying from Michigan Technological University. Ms. Fedele is appointed to represent professional surveyors for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Gilbert Barish whose term expires March 31, 2021.

Sharmay M. Wood, of Sault Ste. Marie, is the director of campus life and Laker success at Lake Superior State University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lake Superior State University, a Master of Professional Studies from The George Washington University, and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy from Norwich University. Ms. Wood is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Nick Darin whose term expires March 31, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors was created to license and regulate the practice of professional surveying in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of licensed professional surveyors.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Detroit Financial Review Commission

John M. Barnwell, M.D., of Detroit, is the chief of surgery and the associate vice president for medical affairs at Sinai-Grace Hospital. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine from Howard University. Dr. Barnwell is appointed to represent residents of Detroit for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring November 9, 2023. He succeeds Isaiah McKinnon whose term expired November 9, 2019.

Ronald L. Rose, of Bloomfield Hills, is a retired senior member with Dykema Gossett, PLLC and the former executive director of Detroit Financial Review Commission. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Rose is reappointed for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring November 9, 2024.

The Detroit Financial Review Commission is responsible for oversight of the City of Detroit and the Detroit Public Schools Community District. It ensures both are meeting statutory requirements, reviews and approves their budgets, and establishes programs and requirements for prudent fiscal management, among other roles and responsibilities.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Human Trafficking Commission

Chad Baugh, of Canton, is the chief of police for the City of Canton. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Madonna University, and a Master of Science in Technology and Public Safety Emergency from Eastern Michigan University where he also attended the University’s School of Police Staff and Command. Chief Baugh is reappointed to represent an individual submitted by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police who represents the interests of law enforcement, for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023.

Hassan Beydoun, of West Bloomfield, is general counsel for the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Wayne State University and a Juris Doctor degree from University of Iowa College of Law. Mr. Beydoun is reappointed to represent individuals submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023.

Joyce A. Dixson-Haskett, of Oak Park, is the president of Daylily Health, LLC. She is a licensed master social worker and holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan. Ms. Dixson-Haskett is appointed to represent individuals who have survived human trafficking for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023. She succeeds Deborah Monroe whose term expired March 1, 2021.

Jeff S. Getting, of Kalamazoo, is the prosecuting attorney for Kalamazoo County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Western Michigan University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University School of Law. Mr. Getting is appointed to represent a county prosecuting attorney who is submitted by the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023. He succeeds David Leyton whose term expired March 1, 2021.

Alice Johnson, of Warren, is a human trafficking advocate for Neighborhood Legal Services of Michigan and the founder of Sister Survivor National Connect. She is the author of Out of the Darkness: A Survivor’s Story. Ms. Johnson is appointed to represent individuals who have survived human trafficking for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023. She succeeds Fadowa Harrel whose term expired March 23, 2021.

Lisa K. McCormick, of Dimondale, is a judge with the 30th Circuit Court of Ingham County Family Division. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies from the University of Pittsburgh and a Juris Doctor degree from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Judge McCormick is appointed to represent a circuit court judge who serves in family court and is submitted by the Michigan Judges Association, for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023. She succeeds Judge Michelle Rick whose term expired March 1, 2021.

Elizabeth Moon Carter, of Ferndale, is the director of social services at the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish from Asbury University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Missouri. Ms. Moon Carter is reappointed to represent individuals submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 1, 2023.

The Human Trafficking Commission is designed to identify sources for grants that will assist in examining and countering human trafficking, fund research programs to determine the extent and nature of human trafficking in this state, and provide information and training to police officers, prosecutors, court personnel, social services personnel, and other individuals.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council

Glen Ashlock, of Brooklyn, is the assistive technology and information technology manager for the Region 2 Area Agency on Aging. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Mechanics from Michigan State University and a Master of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Michigan. Mr. Ashlock is appointed to represent residents of this state, including residents who represent the underserved or tribal communities, for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2021. He succeeds Theodore R. Dorsette, III who has resigned.

The Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council is charged with developing the state plan as provided in Section 704(a)(2) of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 29 USC 796c(a)(2). The Council may work with centers for independent living to coordinate services with public and private entities to improve services provided to individuals with disabilities and conduct resource development activities to support the Council and the provision of independent living services by centers for independent living.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Infrastructure Council

Palencia Mobley, of Detroit, is the deputy director and chief engineer for the City of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Wayne State University. Ms. Mobley is reappointed for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2023.

The Michigan Infrastructure Council was created to bring together local utility and infrastructure owners, regional representatives, finance and policy experts, and state department leaders to coordinate infrastructure-related goals and develop a long-term strategy for Michigan’s infrastructure assets. The Council will construct the statewide asset management database, facilitate the data collection strategy, and produce a 30-year infrastructure investment and management strategy for the state of Michigan.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Midwestern Higher Education Compact Commission

David L. Eisler, DMA, of Big Rapids, is the president of Ferris State University. He holds a Bachelor of Music from the University of Michigan, Master of Music from Yale University, and a Doctor of Music Arts from the University of Michigan. He is reappointed to represent an at-large member from the field of higher education for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring March 18, 2025.

The purpose of the Midwestern Higher Education Compact is to provide greater higher education opportunities and services in the Midwestern region, with the aim of furthering regional access to, research in and choice of higher education for the citizens residing in the several states which are parties to this Compact. The Midwestern Higher Education Commission consists of five resident members of each state: The Governor or the Governor’s designee, a legislator from each house, and two other at-large members.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Trails Advisory Council

Jason A. Jones, of Dexter, is the advocacy director for the Michigan Mountain Biking Association and the CFO and COO of Gerrit J. Verburg Company. He has a degree in Financial Administration from Michigan State University. Mr. Jones is appointed to represent non-motorized users for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring January 17, 2025. He succeeds Steven Davis whose term expired January 17, 2021.

Mark Losey, of Bruce Township, is a principal business analyst for DTE Energy. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College. Mr. Losey is appointed to represent snowmobile owners for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring January 17, 2025. He succeeds Joe Kuchnicki whose term expired January 17, 2021.

Michael Maves, of Vanderbilt, is an operations manager for Huron Distributors. He is the president of the Mud Brothers of the North ATV/UTV Club. Mr. Maves is appointed to represent ORV owners for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring January 17, 2025. He succeeds Thomas Dunn whose term expired January 17, 2021.

Mary Van Dorp, of Kaleva, is currently retired and volunteers as the secretary for the non-profit Northern Pathways Equine Center. She holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Western Michigan University. Ms. Van Dorp is appointed to represent members of the DNR Equine Trails Subcommittee for a term commencing March 26, 2021 and expiring January 17, 2022. She succeeds Patricia Louise Janes who has resigned.

The Michigan Trails Advisory Council (MTAC) advises the Director of the Department of Natural Resources and the Governor on the creation, development, operation, and maintenance of motorized and non-motorized trails in the state, including, but not limited to, snowmobile, biking, equestrian, hiking, off-road vehicle, and skiing trails.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.