Maryland: 2.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.

A total of 2,532,863 vaccines have been administered across the state’s distribution network.

With 347,991 doses administered over the last seven days, the state’s seven-day average is a record 49,713 shots per day.

According to CDC data, 37.2% of Marylanders 18 and older—and 73.4% of Marylanders 65 and older—have received at least one dose.

“This is yet another major milestone in our rapidly accelerating vaccination efforts” said Governor Hogan. “We have built the vast infrastructure capacity to handle the increase in supply that is coming from the federal government. There are three safe and effective vaccines available, and I strongly encourage Marylanders to get vaccinated when it is your turn.”

The governor also announced that Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, as well as Phase 2A and 2B, can now pre-register for two of the six new mass vaccination sites that will be coming online in April: Montgomery College in Germantown and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Pre-registration is available for seven mass vaccination sites, and more sites will be added to pre-registration in the coming days.

By the end of April, the state will have 12 mass vaccination sites as part of a vast distribution network that also includes pharmacies, hospitals, local health departments, community health centers, primary care providers, mobile clinics, and Vaccine Equity Task Force clinics.