Kentucky: $4.3 Million to Improve Parks in 41 Communities

Gov. Beshear Announces 41 Communities Selected for More Than $4.3 Million to Improve Parks, Outdoor Spaces Across Kentucky

Frankfort, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 41 projects totaling more than $4.3 million to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). All selected projects will upgrade parks and recreation spaces across Kentucky.

LWCF is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.

“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Gov. Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”

To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide crucial funding for communities in every corner of Kentucky,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We are grateful these funds will upgrade Kentucky parks with accessible trails, playgrounds and more for every Kentuckian to enjoy.”

Ashland

Ashland will use $175,000 to construct an inclusive playground in downtown Ashland’s Central Park.

Auburn

Auburn will use $25,000 to construct a 9-hole disc golf course and a covered circular shelter with pad and lighting.

Barbourville

Barbourville will use $27,304 for splash pad improvements – a bucket dump water attraction and an area to sunbathe.

Benton

Benton will use $12,995 to construct two pavilions with post frames and metal roofs in the playground at H. H. Lovett Park.

Burnside

Burnside will use $106,553 to construct a trail with a view of Lake Cumberland along Highway 2295. The project also includes adding signage, benches, trash receptacles and lighting along the trail.

Columbia

Columbia will use $113,900 toward the construction of a splash pad. Their project proposal also includes adding fencing, landscaping, rock, a sidewalk, lighting and the renovation of an existing restroom.

Cynthiana

Cynthiana will use $87,500 to construct a splash park at Flat Run Veteran’s Park.

Danville

Danville will use $125,000 to upgrade Jackson Park with new, accessible playground equipment and to restore existing softball and baseball fields. They will also upgrade playground equipment at Cowan Park and Millennium Park.

Drakesboro

Drakesboro will use $125,096 to purchase and install new, commercial playground equipment and complete drainage and landscaping improvements at their City Park.

Eddyville

Eddyville will use $50,140 to renovate the city tennis courts. The city plans to replace fencing, resurface the courts, replace net posts and add a hitting board.

Edmonton

Edmonton will use $66,852 to purchase eight trash receptacles, 16 bleacher shade structures and a concreate pad to attach the shade structures and make the bleachers Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.

Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown will use $250,000 for a nearly full replacement and renovation of the Funtopia playground. They plan to replace a wood structure with a modern metal or plastic composite structure, add new playground equipment and construct ADA accessible paths, ramps and platforms.

Flatwoods

Flatwoods will use $82,802 to upgrade the City Pool Complex with new cleaning technology, patch work and two coats of epoxy. They will also add racing lines, targets, a new water feature at the kiddie pool, fencing, gates and an ADA accessible pool lift.

Hazard

Hazard will use $54,230 to construct a permanent stage complete with an ADA accessible ramp with railing. The project also includes lighting installation, seating repairs at the amphitheater and construction of a concrete pad for the dumpster.

Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville will use $75,000 to construct two group shelters and one playground at the Pardue Lane Park.

Horse Cave

Horse Cave will use $49,206 to construct a new city park over Sunset Dome. The new park will include a walking path and trails, 10 parking spaces, nine wooden benches, trail signage, two picnic tables, five trash receptacles, two gazebos and planting 30 native trees and various shrubbery.

Kuttawa

Kuttawa will use $125,100 for the first phase of a project to expand and upgrade Glenn Park. During this phase, the city will expand the lower playground and make repairs to the adjoining basketball court by adding new playground equipment, mulch, six benches, three trash receptacles and new signage.

Lancaster

Lancaster will use $125,000 to develop the Lancaster Soccer Park, which will include ADA accessible fields, walkways, restrooms and a concession building.

Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg will use $169,105 to renovate the existing Lawrenceburg Green to include a sitting wall, bathroom facility, digital sign, lighting, trash receptacles and picnic tables.

London

London will use $99,995 to purchase ADA accessible playground equipment and a sensory maze at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.

Middlesboro

Middlesboro will use $119,101 to remove and replace five outdated play structures with new ADA accessible structures and install poured-in-place rubber surfacing.

Middletown

Middletown will use $63,181 to add a picnic shelter at Wetherby Park with four ADA accessible picnic tables. The city will also add benches and trash receptacles throughout the park.

Munfordville

Munfordville will use $40,000 to add two playsets in the playground, updated benches and waste receptacles, loose fill rubber and to purchase and install new grills.

Murray and Calloway County

Murray and Calloway County will use $19,767 to add an accessible walking path connecting the ADA accessible playground to the ADA accessible bathrooms and replace the old toddler playground with a new, accessible Tot Lot.

Nortonville

Nortonville will use $125,100 to replace fencing around the majority of the City Park and upgrade the concession stand and restroom facility. They will also use funds for earthwork and drainage improvements, to pave the parking area and add LED lighting, new bleachers, trash receptacles and signage.

Raceland

Raceland will use $71,448 to add pour-in-place rubber to construct ADA accessible trails from the school to the playground and to each piece of playground equipment.

Ravenna

Ravenna will use $81,575 to resurface two basketball courts, convert one of the courts into an outdoor gym and exercise area with shade covers and a safety surface. They also plan to construct a butterfly garden, add ADA accessible playground equipment, new bike racks, landscaping, lighting, trees and repair existing water fountains.

Winchester

Winchester will use $250,000 to build a splash pad, pump rooms and bathrooms.

Carlisle County

Carlisle County will use $150,000 for construction of a new ballfield and the addition of fencing to two existing fields. The county will use also use the funds to hire an electrician to replace wiring and conduits, straighten a pole and install a new panel stand set in concrete.

Carroll County

Carroll County will use $29,684 to replace the filtration system and broken pipes of the existing ADA accessible indoor swimming pool.

Christian County

Christian County will use $25,000 to assist in the construction of a covered pavilion at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center.

Floyd County

Floyd County will use $44,071 to build a community shelter with picnic tables, add an ADA accessible playground and construct a sidewalk connecting the parking lot to the shelter, buildings and playground.

Green County

Green County will use $73,150 to build a multipurpose field. They will use the funding to add dirt, rock, stone, geo-fabric, synthetic turf and recycled rubber infill. Additionally, they plan to construct a track for remote control vehicles, including an ADA accessible driver stand.

Livingston County

Livingston County will use $150,000 to upgrade Ledbetter Community Park to include a basketball court, pavilion, playground and walking trail.

Menifee County

Menifee County will use $170,000 to install a new scoreboard and upgrade the light fixtures on the high school athletic field to meet Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) standards.

Monroe County

Monroe County will use $250,000 to upgrade Central Park. They plan to construct parking lots, restroom facilities, picnic shelters, a water and splash park area and add playground equipment, sidewalks, landscaping and an amphitheater. They also plan to add lighting, fencing, and trash receptacles throughout the park.

Morgan County

Morgan County will use $250,000 for the construction of a splash pad, community amphitheater and sidewalks to connect the Morgan County Wellness and Youth Center parking lot to the park facilities. They also plan to add new signage.

Shelby County

Shelby County will use $25,000 to install a concrete pad, pavilion, picnic tables and charcoal grill at Mose Dale Park. They also plan to expand the playground, improve landscaping, add benches and trash cans, install fencing and construct a new entrance to the park.

Spencer County

Spencer County will use $49,500 to install lights at Field #1 at the Ray Jewell Park Sports Complex.

Todd County

Todd County will use $250,000 for the acquisition of a vacant industrial property from the City of Elkton to create a regulation-size soccer field complete with a concessions stand and restroom facility, lighting, fencing and a parking lot.

Trigg County

Trigg County will use $125,245 to assist in the reconstruction of a concession and restroom facility at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.