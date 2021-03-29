Local man, Juan Torres handed significant sentence for importing meth

McALLEN, TS (STL.News) A 29-year-old man from McAllen has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction for attempting to import approximately 220 grams of meth, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Juan Torres Jr. pleaded guilty Feb. 4, 2020.

Today, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Torres to serve a 130-month sentence to be immediately followed by four years of supervised of release. In handing down the sentence, the court considered the seriousness of importing such a quantity of meth into country, his role in the offense and his criminal history.

“We will do everything in our power to bring to justice those who distribute meth,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge Timothy Tubbs of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “This sentence not only holds Torres accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning that HSI and its federal partners will work diligently to keep this highly addictive drug off the streets of south Texas.”

Torres arrived at the Hidalgo Port of Entry Oct. 28, 2019, and applied for admission into the United States from Mexico. Torres was referred to a secondary inspection where authorities found a package wrapped in brown tape concealed in the area of his groin. Inside was 220 grams of meth.

Torres has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

HSI and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Peter Brostowin and former AUSA Frances E. Blake prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today