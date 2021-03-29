Houston: Lori Nan Dean plead guilty to Bank Fraud

Former Houston banker, Lori Nan Dean heading to prison for fraud scheme

HOUSTON (STL.News) A 41-year-old former International Bank of Commerce (IBC) employee has been ordered to federal prison after she admitted to defrauding her former employer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Lori Nan Dean, of Houston, pleaded guilty Aug. 26, 2019, to bank fraud.

Today, U.S. District Judge Gilmore imposed a 15-month sentence to be immediately followed by two years of supervised release. Dean was further ordered to pay a total $91,748.56 in restitution.

Dean was employed as a Marketing Manager at IBC in Houston from Jan. 2, 2016, through Aug. 2, 2017. At the time of her plea, she admitted she had defrauded the bank of $144,300. She did so by making unauthorized withdrawals through the submission of fraudulent debit general ledger tickets. Dean openly revealed she used the money she obtained for her own benefit.

She was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Braddock is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today