EGYPT (STL.News) Traffic has resumed in the Suez Canal after a giant, stranded container ship blocking it for nearly a week was finally freed by salvage crews.

Tug boats honked their horns in celebration as the 400m-long (1,300ft) Ever Given was dislodged on Monday with the help of dredgers and tug boats.

Hundreds of ships are waiting to pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean to the Red Sea via Egypt.

It is one of the world’s busiest trade routes.