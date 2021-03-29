Bradley McMahan Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Possession of a Stolen Safe, Ammunition, and Drugs Leads to Prison Sentence

(STL.News) A man who was found by Waterloo Police in possession of a stolen safe, ammunition, and over 1000 pills containing alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, was sentenced on March 26, 2021, to more than 5 years in federal prison.

Bradley McMahan, age 36, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 13, 2020 guilty plea to being a felon and an unlawful drug user in possession of ammunition.

In a plea agreement, McMahan admitted that on October 24, 2019, Waterloo police officers searched his home and found a stolen gun safe, that contained over 1000 counterfeit pills containing alprazolam and ammunition when McMahan obtained the safe after it had been stolen.

McMahan was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. McMahan was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today