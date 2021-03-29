Foreign national, Kevin E. Ramos-Alvarenga guilty for illegally smuggling Peruvian national

CORPUS CHRISTI, TS (STL.News) A 20-year-old man has been found guilty for conspiracy to transport an illegal alien and attempting to smuggle a Peruvian national within the United States, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales found Kevin E. Ramos-Alvarenga guilty today on both counts following a one-day bench trial Friday, March 26. Ramos-Alvarenga is a citizen of El Salvador who illegally resided in Houston.

On March 9, 2020, Ramos-Alvarenga drove a white Toyota Camry into the primary inspection lane at the Falfurrias checkpoint in an attempt to smuggle a Peruvian national past authorities. The court heard he had concocted a story with the illegal alien to try and fool law enforcement into thinking they had forgotten his wallet in the valley.

They did not believe their story and took both into custody.

During the trial, the defense attempted to convince the court that a friend had duped Ramos-Alvarenga into transporting the Peruvian National.

Judge Morales did not believe the claims either and found Ramos-Alvarenga guilty as charged.

Ramos-Alvarenga is set for sentencing April 12. At that time, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation with the assistance Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Marin and Yifei Zheng prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today