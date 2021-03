BESSEMER, ALABAMA (STL.News) A high-stakes union election is coming to a close at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama?. If a majority of workers vote in favor, it will be the first Amazon site to be unionized in the US and could produce ripple effects at warehouses across the country.

Today, we look at the costs of the traffic jam in the Suez Canal, and Chinese authorities slam Western brands for criticizing alleged human rights abuses in the province of Xinjiang.