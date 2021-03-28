US-Mexico Border: President Biden facing challenges

(STL.News) United States President Joe Biden has promised to address the migrant surge at the US-Mexico border.

In a change to Donald Trump’s policy, unaccompanied children are now not turned back at the border. Some are being temporarily housed in cramped conditions. But are Biden’s policies responsible?

The BBC’s Ros Atkins takes an in-depth look at the situation and whether the president can match his words with actions.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

NOTE: News video provided by BBC News. STL.News has not independently verified the content contained within the video. We do not guarantee the accuracy of the content.