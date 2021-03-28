Myanmar: Worldwide condemnation after killing more than 100 protesters

MYANMAR (STL.News) There has been international condemnation of the military in Myanmar after more than a hundred demonstrators were shot dead by security forces.

Defense chiefs from twelve countries, including the UK, the United States, and Japan, issued a joint statement saying that armed forces should protect, rather than harm, the people they serve.

The protests in Myanmar started after the country’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was detained by the military in a coup on 1st February.

They have continued to grow in the two biggest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, despite a violent crackdown by the army.

The protests are continuing to spread, with the authorities declaring a shoot-to-kill policy in an attempt to end them.

