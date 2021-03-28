Myanmar: Video of the human rights abuse

MYANMAR (STL.News) After a military coup, the violence has increased, killing many civilians, starting as peaceful protests, and has now spun out of control.

Why are the world-leading countries ignoring this human rights abuse. Politicians preach and fight wars of human rights, but this situation is being ignored. Comments are made, but any country took not action to help install peace and protect the people of Myanmar.

Some countries released a joint defense statement. However, the action needs to happen today. This situation is passed being resolved with a statement. Military action needs to take place and secure the country and its people.