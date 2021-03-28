Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of Max D. Overbey

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: insulting in death of Max D. Overbey from Raytown, Missouri
- Date: March 27, 2021
- Time: 6:10 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Max D. Overbey (57) from Raytown, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL – DEATH
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 1995 Harley Davidson Speciality
- Motorcycle
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210144420
- County: Henry County
- Location: CRD NW 1301 South of CRD NW 900
- Driver Insurance (1): Geico
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: North
- Investigated by: Trooper HL Clemons #214
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash Report – crash occurred as driver 1 had a medical emergency, causing vehicle 1 to stop on the roadway. Pronounced by Dr. John Brown at 1849.
