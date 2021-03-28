Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of Max D. Overbey

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: insulting in death of Max D. Overbey from Raytown, Missouri

Date: March 27, 2021 Time: 6:10 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Max D. Overbey (57) from Raytown, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL – DEATH Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 1995 Harley Davidson Speciality Motorcycle Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210144420 County: Henry County Location: CRD NW 1301 South of CRD NW 900 Driver Insurance (1): Geico Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: North Investigated by: Trooper HL Clemons #214 Troop: Troop A Misc. Information: Fatality Crash Report – crash occurred as driver 1 had a medical emergency, causing vehicle 1 to stop on the roadway. Pronounced by Dr. John Brown at 1849.

