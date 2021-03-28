Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of Max D. Overbey
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: insulting in death of Max D. Overbey from Raytown, Missouri

  1. Date: March 27, 2021
  2. Time: 6:10 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Max D. Overbey (57) from Raytown, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – DEATH
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1995 Harley Davidson Speciality
  9. Motorcycle
  10. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  11. Incident ID Number: 210144420
  12. County: Henry County
  13. Location: CRD NW 1301 South of CRD NW 900
  14. Driver Insurance (1): Geico
  15. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: North
  17. Investigated by: Trooper HL Clemons #214
  18. Troop: Troop A
  19. Misc. Information: Fatality Crash Report – crash occurred as driver 1 had a medical emergency, causing vehicle 1 to stop on the roadway. Pronounced by Dr. John Brown at 1849.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

