CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $7 Million

CBP Officers at the World Trade Bridge Seize Narcotics Worth Over $7 Million

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $7 million in street value.

“The level of methamphetamine abuse in the U.S. continues to rise,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like this one underscore the vital role that CBP officers play in advancing our overall national border security mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics.”

On Thursday, March 25th, the enforcement action occurred when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor manifesting an industrial magnet arriving from Mexico. The 2014 Ford F350 truck and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 104 packages containing 367.24 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $7,344,845.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.