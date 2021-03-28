Canada Condemns Attacks in Myanmar

Government of Canada – Minister of Foreign Affairs condemns attacks on protestors in Myanmar.

Ottawa, Ontario (STL.News) Global Affairs Canada – The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saturday released the following statement:

“Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms the military’s use of force against protestors that left more than 100 people died today in Myanmar. Our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones as well as the people of Myanmar, who continue to fight courageously for democracy.

“The actions of the junta underscore what the world already knows: the military’s brutal seizing of the country’s governance is totally illegitimate.

“Canada and its international partners are watching, and those responsible will be held to account.

“We call on the international community, including the United Nations and our friends in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to immediately intervene to help stop this senseless violence and prevent more civilian deaths, hold perpetrators accountable, and help re-establish democracy as demanded by the people of Myanmar.

“Canada stands in unity with the people of Myanmar.”