Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Juvenile, and Kenneth R. Collins

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Juvenile (17) from Pottersville, Missouri, and Kenneth R. Collins (58) from West Plains, Missouri
- Date: March 26, 2021
- Time: 5:40 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Juvenile (17) from Pottersville, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Kenneth R. Collins (58) from West Plains, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Minor
- Injury Driver (2): Minor – occupant encountered serious injuries
- Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Vehicle Description (2): 2003 Chevrolet Silverado
- Incident ID Number: 210142112
- County: Howell County
- Location: MO 14 – 2 miles west of West Plains, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
- Driver Insurance (2): Shelter
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Both were westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper JM Kenyon #1213
- Troop: Troop G
- Misc. Information: Vehicle 2 was stopped turning into a county road, and vehicle 1 failed to stop striking vehicle 2 in the rear.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.