Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Juvenile, and Kenneth R. Collins

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.

Date: March 26, 2021 Time: 5:40 pm Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): Juvenile (17) from Pottersville, Missouri Driver Name (2): Kenneth R. Collins (58) from West Plains, Missouri Injury Driver (1): Minor Injury Driver (2): Minor – occupant encountered serious injuries Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer Vehicle Description (2): 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Incident ID Number: 210142112 County: Howell County Location: MO 14 – 2 miles west of West Plains, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Progressive Driver Insurance (2): Shelter Vehicle (s) Direction: Both were westbound Investigated by: Trooper JM Kenyon #1213 Troop: Troop G Misc. Information: Vehicle 2 was stopped turning into a county road, and vehicle 1 failed to stop striking vehicle 2 in the rear.

