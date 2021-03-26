US State Department: Terrorist Attack in Mozambique

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attacks and violence against civilians in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique. The attacks show a complete disregard for the local population, which has suffered tremendously because of the terrorists’ brutal and indiscriminate tactics. We call for an immediate end to the violence and for those responsible to be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

The United States remains committed to working with the Government of Mozambique to counter terrorism and violent extremism and ensure security and prosperity for all its citizens and residents. Our thoughts are with the people of Mozambique as they confront this crisis.