UK (STL.News) Sky News spends a month inside two London hospitals – Barnet Hospital and The Royal Free – during the peak of the COVID-19 winter wave, as the NHS faces the worst ever crisis in its history.

We follow the stories of patients and staff and ask if the NHS will ever be able to fully recover.

This documentary contains stories from inside the hospitals, including patients on ventilators and those separated from their families, which some viewers may find upsetting.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in UK