Quanta Services Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.06 share. On April 15, 2021, the dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of April 6, 2021.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta’s comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing, and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and select other international markets, Quanta have the manpower, resources, and expertise to safely complete local, regional, national, or international projects in scope.