Michigan Governor Makes Appointments to Board & Commissions

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following reappointments to the Barrier Free Design Board, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board (“Children’s Trust Fund”), Michigan Civil Rights Commission, Michigan Board of Cosmetology, Data Collection Agency Governing Board, Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees, Board of Mechanical Rules, Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System Board, Michigan Natural Resources Commission, Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees, Rural Development Fund Board, Michigan Travel Commission, Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees, and the Director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman.

Barrier Free Design Board

Ronald R. Campbell, of Davison, is the principal planner and preservation architect for Oakland County. Mr. Campbell is reappointed to represent registered architects for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring October 31, 2023.

The Barrier Free Design Board has the responsibility to receive, review, and process requests for exceptions to the barrier free design specifications, and requires appropriate equivalent alternatives when exceptions are granted. The Board?receives, processes, and makes?recommendations for barrier free design rules.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board (“Children’s Trust Fund”)

Kristin Totten, of Kalamazoo, is an education attorney for ACLU of Michigan. Ms. Totten is reappointed to represent the legal community for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 19, 2023.

The Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) was established by the Michigan Legislature in 1982 and serves as a voice for Michigan’s children and families and promotes their health, safety, and welfare by funding effective local programs and services that prevent child abuse and neglect.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Civil Rights Commission

Richard Corriveau, of Northville, is a trial attorney and the president of Richard J. Corriveau Law, P.C. Mr. Corriveau is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2024.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 to carry out the guarantees against discrimination articulated in Article I, Section 2. As further stated in Article V, Section 29, the State Constitution directs the Commission to investigate alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race, color or national origin, and to “secure the equal protection of such civil rights without such discrimination.” Public Acts 453 and 220 of 1976 and subsequent amendments have added sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record, and physical and mental disabilities to the original four protected categories.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Cosmetology

Gabriella Abel, of Okemos, is a communications strategist with Rock Central. Ms. Abel is reappointed to represent the general public for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2024.

The Michigan Board of Cosmetology was created to license and regulate the practice of cosmetology in Michigan. The statute defines cosmetology as one of the following services or a combination of the following services: hair care services, skin care services, manicuring services, and electrology. The members of the cosmetology industry who are licensed by the department include public and private schools of cosmetology, beauty shops, cosmetologists, manicurists, cosmetology instructors, electrologists, estheticians, and natural hair culturists.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Data Collection Agency Governing Board

Emily McDonough, of Williamston, is the administrator for the Funds Administration and Self-Insured Program Division in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Ms. McDonough is reappointed to represent the executive branch of state government for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2021.

The Data Collection Agency Governing Board is responsible for the determination of workers’ compensation data requirements for establishing workers’ disability compensation insurance rates. One member of the board is appointed by the Governor to represent the Executive Branch of state government.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees

Mikyia S. Aaron, of Taylor, is the general counsel and external business affairs director for the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA!) Local 1191. Ms. Aaron is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028.

Noreen K. Myers, of East Grand Rapids, is an attorney and the owner of Noreen K. Myers, PLC. Ms. Myers is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028.

Article VIII § 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963 establishes that Michigan’s institutions of higher education, that are established by law as having authority to grant baccalaureate degrees, shall each be governed by a Board of Control which shall be a body corporate. The Board has general supervision of the institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds. The Board also, as often as necessary, elects a president of the institution under its supervision. Each Board of Control consists of eight members appointed by the Governor for eight-year terms.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Board of Mechanical Rules

Terry A. Gilligan, of Livonia, is the business manager for Pipefitters Local 636. Mr. Gilligan is reappointed to represent a member of organized labor who represents the mechanical trades for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring July 30, 2024.

Dennis R. Mowbray, Jr., of New Boston, is the senior trades manager of mechanical power systems for the Wayne County Airport Authority and an instructor with Operating Engineers Local 324. Mr. Mowbray is reappointed to represent unlimited service in heating or refrigeration for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring July 30, 2024.

The Board of Mechanical Rules was created to make recommendations for mechanical code rules, issue mechanical contractor’s licenses to qualified applicants, and make all orders, rules, and regulations necessary for enforcement of the provisions of the act.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System Board

James Pearson, of Highland, is a retired public school teacher of nearly 40 years. Mr. Pearson taught in elementary, middle, and high schools but spent much of his career at Milford High School where he taught World History, International Relations, and other subjects. Mr. Pearson is reappointed to represent a member who retired from a classroom teacher position for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring March 30, 2022.

The Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System Board is responsible for general oversight of retirement, survivor, and disability benefits to employees in public school districts, intermediate school districts, community colleges and certain universities.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Natural Resources Commission

Thomas A. Baird, of Elk Rapids, is the owner of Thomas Baird Consultants. Mr. Baird is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2024.

David Cozad, of Bay City, is the president of Mainstream Resources. Mr. Cozad is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2024.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish and is authorized to designate game species and authorize the establishment of the first open season for animals through the issuance of orders.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.’

Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees

Jason T. Morgan, of Ann Arbor, currently serves as the 8th district commissioner and chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Morgan is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Rural Development Fund Board

Erin K. Kricher, of Traverse City, is the director of renewable development at Invenergy LLC. Mrs. Kricher is reappointed to represent Democrats and residents of the Lower Peninsula for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2024.

The Rural Development Fund Board, housed in the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, has oversight of the Rural Development Fund. The Board is charged with advising the Department on how to distribute tax revenue collected from mines to improve and strengthen local communities.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Travel Commission

Amy B. Cox, of Warren, is the senior director of sales and earned revenue for The Henry Ford. Ms. Cox is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring August 20, 2023.

The Michigan Travel Commission was established to promote, maintain, and develop the orderly growth of the Michigan travel industry. The Commission assists the Michigan Travel Bureau with the development of a comprehensive long-range master plan, annually assesses the activities and accomplishments of the Michigan Travel Bureau, and works to the maximum extent practicable with those private associations, nonprofit corporations, organizations, or other private entities which promote tourism in this state.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees

Andrea Dickson, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is the former CEO and co-founder of ENT Biotech Solutions, Inc. and is currently a principal at the start-up telemedicine company Quintree. Ms. Dickson is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Suzanna Shkreli, of Clarkston, is currently serving as the deputy director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman. Ms. Shkreli is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

The OCO is housed in the Department of Technology, Management and Budget as an independent agency. The mission of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is to help improve Michigan’s child welfare system through independently investigating complaints, advocating for children, and recommending changes to improve law, policy, and practice for the benefit of current and future generations.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.