Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on March 23 was:

Joseph Daniel Boggio, 40, of Billings, on charges of illegal receipt of firearm by person under indictment and possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Boggio faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Boggio was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-01.

Trevor Anthony Neal Fuller, 30, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fuller faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Fuller was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-04.

Vanessa Faith Prettyontop, 34, of Hardin, on charges of arson. If convicted of the most serious crime, Prettyontop faces a maximum life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Prettyontop was released pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-08.

Pleading not guilty on March 24 was:

Robert Roswald Redfield, 40, of Lodge Grass, on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition. If convicted of the most serious crime, Redfield faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release. Redfield was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-77.

Krystal Firebear, 52, of Lodge Grass, on charges of prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition. If convicted of the most serious crime, Firebear faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Firebear was released pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-77.

Pleading not guilty on March 25 was:

Tucker James McCune, 27, of Billings, on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted of the most serious crime, McCune faces a maximum 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. McCune was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI and Billings Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-13.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on March 24 was:

Wyitt Winton Williamson, 25, of Cut Bank, on charges of aggravated sexual abuse, sex abuse and sex abuse of a minor. If convicted of the most serious crime, Williamson faces life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Williamson was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-86.

Appearing on a criminal complaint on March 23 was:

Joshua Nathan Stillman, 46, of Great Falls, on a criminal complaint accusing him of receipt and distribution of child pornography. If convicted of the most serious crime, Stillman faces five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release. Stillman was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-27.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today