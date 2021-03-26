Illinois Governor: Health Care, Human Services Reform Act

Gov. Pritzker’s Statement the Passage of Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act

SPRINGFIELD, IL (STL.News) Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement on the passage of HB 153, the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act.

“For too long, our healthcare system has left behind Black and brown communities creating disparities in health outcomes. But today, here in Illinois, our legislature has passed a remarkable piece of legislation to build a healthier future for all of our communities. From standing up a process to certify and train community health workers, to funding new services like doulas and home visiting, to increasing oversight and transparency around Medicaid managed care system for its customers, this bill roots out racism from our healthcare system and state government – a cause I’m proud to advance. I want to congratulate Senator Hunter and Representative Lilly on bringing the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act to the finish line as well as Leader Lightford for her transformational leadership passing all pillars of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus’ agenda. I’m proud to be your partner in shaping the Illinois our residents deserve.”