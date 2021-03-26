DC Mayor Bowser Awards $795K in Grants to District Retailers

Washington, DC (STL.News) As part of the District’s ongoing support for local businesses, Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded 106 DC businesses with $7,500 Robust Retail Grants. Administered by the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), these grants are going to businesses that have an open, brick and mortar retail location in DC and have 25 or fewer full-time or full-time equivalent employees.

“Our local businesses have sacrificed so much during the pandemic, and we are committed to using every resource available to us to help them make it to the other side of this,” said Mayor Bowser. “These grants are about supporting the businesses that employ DC residents and make our neighborhoods the vibrant places we love to call home.”

The grantees were chosen from the eligible applicants using a blind lottery process.

“Our local retailers are a critical component of our economy, and they need support more than ever.” said Kristi C. Whitfield, DSLBD Director. “Through programs like Robust Retail, as well as many other assistance programs, Mayor Bowser has made supporting our small businesses a cornerstone of her work to create equity and build generational wealth across Washington, DC.”

Robust Retail Grant Recipients include:

1402 Revo Nails Inc

2012 9th Street Cafe LLC

All N’ 1 Medical Supplies & Treasures. LLC

Alta Strada-City Vista LLC

ANSEBA GE INC

ArtJamz LLC

B.Lincatering LLC

Bar di Bari LLC

BBH LLC

Boxcar Partners LLC

Brixton Pub LLC

Callister Technology and Entertainment LLC

Cantina Calle N, LLC

Cherry Blossom Creative Co

Chikiting, LLC

CHO’S FAMILY MARKET INC

COAM NET LLC

Cornerstone Cafe

Crave Inc.

De Colores Learning Center Incorporated

DE LOUICE CUSTOM TAILORS INC

Deli Group Inc.

Double J LLC

Earl Howard Studios

Ellas Wood Fired Pizza LLC

EMB INTERNATIONAL LLC

Farmbird Restaurant 2, LLC

Ferrari & Clott LLC

FGEDAS INC

FishScale Inc

Florida Avenue Group, LLC

GCDC LLC

Glass House Coffee, LLC

Global Print Master

Grubb’s Pharmacy SE, Inc.

H Street F & B LLC

Harworth, LLC

Hatch Worskpace 4001 Brandywine LLC

HB WHARF LLC

Hecht MRG LLC

Home Run One LLC

Independence 4 U LLC

Jahan Corporation

Jeong Hee Jeon Kim

JEWELERSWERK Galerie Inc

Jlaa Inc

Ice Cream Jubilee

Justina’s Hair Gallery LLC

K & C INC

Ken Mart Inc

KT LLC dba Jake’s Tavern

LA CASITA PARTNERS DC

Le Caprice DC Cafe Bakery INC

Lee’s Barbershop dba Lee’s Barbershop II

LiLi The First LLC

MARABU INC

McWard Real Estate

MDM Office Systems DBA Standard Office Supply

Meghan Evans LLC

MENKEM LLC

MESAC Child Development Center

Milestones Enrichment Center, Inc

Montessori School of Chevy Chase, Inc

Montserrat House LLC

Natsume LLC

New Columbia Record Club LLC

New Creation Hair Salon

Nino’s Bakery LLC

Nova Bossa, LLC

NRG Management, LLC/ Shop Made in DC

Nubian Hueman LLC

Organic Goodz, LLC.

P&D Ventures, INC

Pelota LLC

Peregrine Espresso LLC

Point Of Care Childcare LLC

Providence Opticians

Q on Conn LLC

Q on Conn LLC RUDRAKALASH

SANDOVAN, Inc.

Second Home LLC

Secondi, Inc.

SELAH LLC

Seoul Spice 2 LLC

She Loves Me Not LLC

Shipley Super Market LLC

Sina food and bevereges LLC

Sons of Anacreon LLC

SOULEX float spa

SouthEast Restaurant Group, LLC

Spice Chinatown LLC

Staccato Enterprises, Inc.

STOP 4 ALL FOOD MART INC

Sweat DC LLC

Sylvia & David Industries, Inc

TACODOG LLC

TaKorean 1212 LLC

TC at Union Market, LLC

The Fresh Food Factory Market

The Mahogany Business Group LLC

The V.I.P. Room, LLC

Tirhas Bakery and Grocery LLC

UI SOONG KANG

Uptown Acupuncture LLC

Via MRG LLC

Today’s announcement was made during March Madness Week in the District. The week features a series of economic development events and announcements, focused on health and housing, opportunity, prosperity, and equity.