DC Mayor Bowser Awards $795K in Grants to District Retailers

Washington, DC (STL.News) As part of the District’s ongoing support for local businesses, Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded 106 DC businesses with $7,500 Robust Retail Grants. Administered by the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), these grants are going to businesses that have an open, brick and mortar retail location in DC and have 25 or fewer full-time or full-time equivalent employees.
“Our local businesses have sacrificed so much during the pandemic, and we are committed to using every resource available to us to help them make it to the other side of this,” said Mayor Bowser. “These grants are about supporting the businesses that employ DC residents and make our neighborhoods the vibrant places we love to call home.”
The grantees were chosen from the eligible applicants using a blind lottery process.
“Our local retailers are a critical component of our economy, and they need support more than ever.” said Kristi C. Whitfield, DSLBD Director. “Through programs like Robust Retail, as well as many other assistance programs, Mayor Bowser has made supporting our small businesses a cornerstone of her work to create equity and build generational wealth across Washington, DC.”
Robust Retail Grant Recipients include:
- 1402 Revo Nails Inc
- 2012 9th Street Cafe LLC
- All N’ 1 Medical Supplies & Treasures. LLC
- Alta Strada-City Vista LLC
- ANSEBA GE INC
- ArtJamz LLC
- B.Lincatering LLC
- Bar di Bari LLC
- BBH LLC
- Boxcar Partners LLC
- Brixton Pub LLC
- Callister Technology and Entertainment LLC
- Cantina Calle N, LLC
- Cherry Blossom Creative Co
- Chikiting, LLC
- CHO’S FAMILY MARKET INC
- COAM NET LLC
- Cornerstone Cafe
- Crave Inc.
- De Colores Learning Center Incorporated
- DE LOUICE CUSTOM TAILORS INC
- Deli Group Inc.
- Double J LLC
- Earl Howard Studios
- Ellas Wood Fired Pizza LLC
- EMB INTERNATIONAL LLC
- Farmbird Restaurant 2, LLC
- Ferrari & Clott LLC
- FGEDAS INC
- FishScale Inc
- Florida Avenue Group, LLC
- GCDC LLC
- Glass House Coffee, LLC
- Global Print Master
- Grubb’s Pharmacy SE, Inc.
- H Street F & B LLC
- Harworth, LLC
- Hatch Worskpace 4001 Brandywine LLC
- HB WHARF LLC
- Hecht MRG LLC
- Home Run One LLC
- Independence 4 U LLC
- Jahan Corporation
- Jeong Hee Jeon Kim
- JEWELERSWERK Galerie Inc
- Jlaa Inc
- Ice Cream Jubilee
- Justina’s Hair Gallery LLC
- K & C INC
- Ken Mart Inc
- KT LLC dba Jake’s Tavern
- LA CASITA PARTNERS DC
- Le Caprice DC Cafe Bakery INC
- Lee’s Barbershop dba Lee’s Barbershop II
- LiLi The First LLC
- MARABU INC
- McWard Real Estate
- MDM Office Systems DBA Standard Office Supply
- Meghan Evans LLC
- MENKEM LLC
- MESAC Child Development Center
- Milestones Enrichment Center, Inc
- Montessori School of Chevy Chase, Inc
- Montserrat House LLC
- Natsume LLC
- New Columbia Record Club LLC
- New Creation Hair Salon
- Nino’s Bakery LLC
- Nova Bossa, LLC
- NRG Management, LLC/ Shop Made in DC
- Nubian Hueman LLC
- Organic Goodz, LLC.
- P&D Ventures, INC
- Pelota LLC
- Peregrine Espresso LLC
- Point Of Care Childcare LLC
- Providence Opticians
Q on Conn LLC
- RUDRAKALASH
- SANDOVAN, Inc.
- Second Home LLC
- Secondi, Inc.
- SELAH LLC
- Seoul Spice 2 LLC
- She Loves Me Not LLC
- Shipley Super Market LLC
- Sina food and bevereges LLC
- Sons of Anacreon LLC
- SOULEX float spa
- SouthEast Restaurant Group, LLC
- Spice Chinatown LLC
- Staccato Enterprises, Inc.
- STOP 4 ALL FOOD MART INC
- Sweat DC LLC
- Sylvia & David Industries, Inc
- TACODOG LLC
- TaKorean 1212 LLC
- TC at Union Market, LLC
- The Fresh Food Factory Market
- The Mahogany Business Group LLC
- The V.I.P. Room, LLC
- Tirhas Bakery and Grocery LLC
- UI SOONG KANG
- Uptown Acupuncture LLC
- Via MRG LLC
Today’s announcement was made during March Madness Week in the District. The week features a series of economic development events and announcements, focused on health and housing, opportunity, prosperity, and equity.