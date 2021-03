DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed two bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills:

SB21-068, Concerning the enactment of the Colorado Revised Statutes 2020 as the positive and statutory law of the state of Colorado – Sponsored by Senators B. Gardner & P. Lee and Representatives M. Soper & M. Snyder

SB21-090, Small Group Health Insurance Plan Renewal – Sponsored by Senator J. Smallwood and Representative Edie Hooton