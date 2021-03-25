Secretary Blinken’s Call with Yemeni Prime Minister Saeed

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed. The Secretary stressed the U.S. commitment to advancing an inclusive peace process in Yemen, as evidenced by the efforts of U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking. Secretary Blinken welcomed the Republic of Yemen Government’s support for a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and UN-led political talks and its continued engagement with UN Special Envoy Griffiths. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for the Republic of Yemen Government and encouraged Yemeni parties to work toward full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement. The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis, including authorizing the arrival of four fuel ships at Hudaydah port to help mitigate the fuel shortage facing the country and get much needed help to the people of Yemen. He stressed the need for a ceasefire and a durable and inclusive peace agreement to enable full economic recovery and to address the humanitarian crisis.