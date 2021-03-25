Nebraska Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions
Politics

Nebraska Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions

Leave a comment

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Abstracters Board of Examiners

  • Heidi Proskocil, Ord

State Athletic Commissioner

  • Aaron Hendry, Lincoln

Nebraska Aquaculture Board

  • William Murray, Broadwater

Nebraska Brand Committee

  • Tanya Storer, Whitman

Board of Early Childhood Education Endowment

  • Holly Hatton-Bowers, Lincoln
  • Cara Small, Martell

Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board

  • Neil Miller, Kearney
  • William (Bill) Muldoon, Papillion

EPSCoR/IDeA Committee

  • Dr. Susan M. Fritz, Lincoln
  • Daniel Hoffman, Lincoln
  • Phil Kozera, Lincoln
  • Dr. Jennifer Larsen, Omaha
  • J. Tyler Martin, Sr., M.D., Lincoln
  • Daniel P. Schachtman, Ph.D., Lincoln
  • Dr. Janet E. Seger, Omaha
  • Dr. Juliane Strauss-Soukup, Omaha
  • Dr. Robert G. Wilhelm, Lincoln

Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission

  • John Arnold, Omaha
  • Eric Drumheller, Lincoln
  • Royce Jeffries, Waverly

Governor’s Youth Advisory Council

  • Mason J. Beck, Lincoln
  • Arjun Ramesh, Omaha
  • Morgan K. Ryan, Omaha
  • Jack Scioli, Omaha
  • Raimee D. Seal, Omaha
  • Andrew Campbell Vinci, Omaha

State Historical Records Advisory Board

  • Amy C. Schindler, Omaha
  • Laurinda Weisse, Kearney

Nebraska Invasive Species Council

  • Craig Reece Allen, Ph.D., Lincoln

Judicial Nominating Commission – County Court – First Judicial District

  • Gary Barnard, Beatrice
  • Steve Darling, Tecumseh
  • Karolyn Howard, Holmesville
  • Jan Knobel, Fairbury
  • Daryl Obermeyer, Brownville
  • Mike Wendt, Tecumseh

Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – Fifth Judicial District

  • Eugene Glock, Rising City
  • Christopher Langemeier, Schuyler
  • Erwin Matulka, Valparaiso
  • Ron Romans, Yutan
  • Timothy L. Shanahan, Wahoo
  • Henry R. Thieman, Petersburg
  • Judicial Resources Commission
  • Nancy McCabe, Omaha

Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans

  • Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, Omaha
  • Maria E. Whitmore, Shelby

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice

  • Lou Leone, Nebraska City
  • David H. Nelson, Gretna

Niobrara Council

  • Leslie L. Hall, Bassett

Coordinating Commission on Postsecondary Education

  • William “Scott” Wilson, Plattsmouth

Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board

  • Cody Gerdes, MAI, Lincoln

State Records Board

  • Robert M. Sullivan, Wahoo

ServeNebraska/Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission

  • Drew Graham, Nebraska City
  • Anastazia Bauer Scheer, Arlington

Veterans’ Advisory Commission

  • Billy C. Smith, Palisade

Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Council

  • Ashley Carroll, MPH, Omaha

Nebraska Worker Training Board

  • John F. Bourne, Omaha

Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees

  • Daniel D. Duren, Lincoln

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board

  • Johnie Jason Girmus, Ithaca
  • Aaron L. Jazynka, Omaha
  • Martin Kasl, Lincoln
  • Gerald Whitlock, Papillion

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

  • Valerie Hitz, Raymond

Nebraska Environmental Trust

  • Joshua N. Andersen, Edgar
  • Rodney R. Christen, Steinauer
  • Jim Hellbusch, Columbus

Nebraska State Fair Board

  • Tom S. Dinsdale, Grand Island

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

  • Kendall (Ken) B. Curry, Columbus

State Board of Health

  • Joel R. Bessmer, M.D., Omaha
  • Donald Ostdiek, PT, Omaha
  • Colton Palmer, PMHNP, Omaha
  • David J. Reese, Lincoln

Public Employees Retirement Board

  • Pamela E. Lancaster, Grand Island
  • Judge Thomas E. Zimmerman, Lincoln

State College System Board of Trustees

  • Marjean C. Terrell, Hay Springs
  • Jess D. Zeiss, Omaha

Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.

Leave a Reply