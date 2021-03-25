Merrimack: Nicholas Snow Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Merrimack Man, Nicholas Snow Sentenced to 24 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Nicholas Snow, 26, of Merrimack, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 1, 2020, Hudson patrol officers stopped a car in which Snow was a passenger. Both the driver and Snow had suspended licenses. An officer later determined that Snow was in possession of a pouch containing fentanyl, a scale, packaging materials, and $655 in cash. In his post-arrest interview, Snow admitted to drug distribution activities in Hudson. Snow’s cell phone also revealed communications about drug deals.

Snow previously pleaded guilty on December 14, 2020.

“Fentanyl traffickers are endangering our citizens by selling a potentially-lethal substance,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “In order to combat this menace, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug dealers who are distributing fentanyl in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Hudson Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

