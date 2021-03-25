Massachusetts: $14 Million COVID Relief Grant to Businesses

Baker-Polito Administration Awards More Than $14 Million in Grants to 295 Additional Businesses for COVID Relief

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) The Baker-Polito Administration announced approximately $14.6 million in awards for 295 additional businesses in the eleventh round of COVID relief grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC). As in prior rounds, each grant recipient meets sector or demographic priorities set for the grant programs administered by MGCC.

With the addition of this round of grants, the Administration has awarded almost $648 million in direct financial support to 14,351 businesses across the Commonwealth. Grants for this round were awarded to 107 minority-owned, and 107 woman-owned, businesses; 64 grantees are in the restaurant sector, 91 recipients are located in Gateway Cities, and 104 businesses have not received any prior aid.

Acknowledging the importance of restaurants and independent retailers to communities across Massachusetts, business owners of multiple locations that met demographic and sector priorities are receiving awards to support additional locations.

Additionally, MGCC this week announced the availability of funding to support non-profits that offer technical assistance designed to help existing small businesses recover and thrive post COVID-19, as well as community development financial institutions that will back the recovery, resiliency and growth of small businesses in underserved communities through matching capital.?