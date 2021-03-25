Kansas Governor: Reemployment Services Program

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Relaunch of Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment Program

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) program has relaunched to assist unemployed Kansans with job searches and career counseling.

“By connecting unemployed Kansans with the resources needed to secure a high-quality job, the RESEA program will improve our economy, communities, and the livelihoods of Kansans statewide,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “It’s not good enough to return to the days before the pandemic; instead, we must rebuild a healthier, stronger, more resilient workforce and economy.”

RESEA is a collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Department of Labor to provide early-intervention job search assistance and career counseling to unemployment claimants deemed likely to exhaust their benefits. In order to continue receiving benefits, individuals who are selected are required to participate.

“We’re here to help the people of Kansas find meaningful, in-demand jobs in our state, and the RESEA program is a key resource to make that happen quickly,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “RESEA helps Kansans get jobs, and get them as soon as possible. We’ve experienced an unprecedented employment crisis, and we’re here to provide every resource possible to make sure affected Kansans can provide for themselves and their families.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments will be entirely virtual. If internet access is an issue, case managers will work with participants to find an alternative appointment method.

This program is being reinstated with the following objectives in mind:

Quickly assist unemployed Kansans in finding new, meaningful work in our state;

Strengthen the integrity of Kansas’ unemployment program;

Promote alignment with the vision of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA);

Establish RESEA as an entry point to other workforce system partners.

Kansans receiving unemployment who are selected to participate in the RESEA program will receive a letter soon with more information. They will also be assigned a Case Manager who will provide necessary documentation.

Appointment dates for RESEA program participants will begin on March 29.