Hector Manuel Hernandez Pleads Guilty for Killing a Woman

Hector Manuel Hernandez Pleads Guilty for Killing a Sand Springs Woman in a Drunk Driving Collision

(STL.News) A drunk driver who killed a woman in a 2019 collision pleaded guilty today to second degree murder in Indian Country, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Hector Manuel Hernandez, 36, of Tulsa, admitted that he rear-ended a car while driving on South Garnett Road, and as he fled the first accident, hit the victim’s automobile head on. Jennifer Holt died from injuries sustained in the collision. Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of .250. He was previously convicted for DUI in Rogers County in 2007.

“Hector Hernandez made a series of incredibly selfish choices on Nov. 26, 2019. He drove with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, erratically sped away after causing one accident, then crossed the center line and took Jennifer Holt’s life,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I appreciate the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Bish who secured today’s conviction for Jennifer and her family . Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.”

The Broken Arrow Police Department, FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Bish is prosecuting the case. AUSA Bish is from the Western District of New York. He volunteered to assist prosecution efforts here in the Northern District of Oklahoma due to increased jurisdictional responsibilities regarding crimes involving Native American victims or defendants and that occur within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Cherokee Nation Reservations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today